David Cyrtmus
David Cyrtmus

Wausau - Dave William Cyrtmus was born on a rainy Palm Sunday, March 29, 1942 in Milwaukee to the late Lillian Schmitz and passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. His mother married and divorced his father before he was born so he never met his real dad. He was adopted by his step-father Marlyn Cyrtmus when he was 10 years old. Never meeting his own father didn't stop him from being the best dad ever.

He married his high school sweetheart, Karen Kenitz on June 23, 1962, 10 days after she graduated from high school. They had 58 years of marriage and had three children, Dave, Kevin and Wendy.

In his lifetime he enjoyed hunting, fishing, baseball, bowling and horseshoes. He was an active volunteer in church and various organizations especially the Lions Club where he was almost every officer including vice president and president. He worked at UPS for 33 years and when he retired they hated letting him go. He loved his job.

Many years were enjoyed up North in Three Lakes with family and friends on Stella Lake.

He is survived by his loving wife, Karen; children, Dave (Debbie), Kevin (Leah) and Wendy(Brian); grandchildren, Jacque (Aaron), Bethaney (Tess), Michael (Courtney), Megan (Tyler), Brandon (Autumn), Jake (CJ), Danielle (JJ) and Miranda; great-grandchildren, Cayson, Cai and Cash; brothers-in-law, Wayne and Kenny; sisters-in-law, MaryAnn and Mandee; cousin, Eddie (Laure) and many counsins-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his mother, step-father, second mother, aunt Gracie, brother-in-law, Vernon, sister-in-law, Janet and other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Private family services will be held.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
