David G. "Butch" Hargraves
Abbotsford - David G. "Butch" Hargraves, age 69 of Abbotsford passed away at his home in Abbotsford on Thursday, April 25, 2019.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford from 4:00 until 7:00 pm. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Dorchester Memorial Cemetery, North. The Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford is entrusted with the arrangements.
Butch was born on May 5, 1949 in Wausau, WI, the son of George and Fern (Tischendorf) Hargraves. David worked for the Abbotsford Lumber Company, Reitbrock Concrete and Marge's Flowers. He also was in the Army National Guard's and a member of the Abbotsford Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by a sister, Paulette (John) Tryba of Mosinee, three nephews, Dennis Tryba of Mosinee, Robert (Vicki) Tryba of Mosinee and Keith Tryba of Merrill. One great nephew; Ben Tryba and one great niece; Amanda Tryba all of Mosinee.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents, also by a sister, Sharon Bedora, a nephew, Louis Bedora, and two infant brothers.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 15, 2019