|
|
|
|
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
|
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
View Map
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
|
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
|
|
|
David Harold Raddatz
Wausau - David Harold Raddatz was welcomed into his Heavenly home, into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in the early hours of the morning at the age of 84. David fought a long, extensive battle against Bronchiolitis Obliterans Organizing Pneumonia.
His life journey began on Friday, January 10, 1936, the son of Edwin and Florence (Steidtman) Raddatz in Wausau. He was baptized February 16, 1936 at home. He was later confirmed in Christ at Zion Lutheran Church, Town of Maine, on April 2, 1950.
David attended the Byron Valley one-room school in the Town of Maine, Central Grade School and Junior High, and Wausau High School, class of 1954. David faithfully served his country by enlisting in the United States Army Reserves. Dedicating his time and effort to the church, David led as an elder at the former Zion Lutheran Church, Town of Maine, and as a member of the Board of Elders and chairman of the Board of Trustees at Rib Mountain Lutheran Church, Wausau.
David was previously employed in his younger years at Marathon Millwork, then Janke Construction and Janke Industrial Marine. David worked most recently at Greenheck Fan Corporation as an assemblyman for 30 years. He thoroughly enjoyed working and he retired at the age of 72, later in life than many of his peers.
On August 14, 1999 David married Marjorie (Schade) Gresens, his beloved wife of 20 years, at Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau. He is also survived by his daughters, Suzanne Raddatz, of Saint Paul, MN, Audra (Chris) Kern, and grandsons Jonah and Braden Kern of Eglin Air Force Base, FL, and the mother of his children, Eldora (Zunker) Raddatz of Apache Junction, AZ. David is further survived by his stepchildren Janean (John) Andrus, of Wausau, Julie Deverell, of Brooklyn Park, MN, Hugh (Pam) Gresens of West Salem, Faye (Paul) Zernicke of Wausau, and Karla (Greg) Tennant of Wausau.
David's step-grandchildren include Ashley (Chad) Kumm, Emily Deverell (fiancé Aaron Burrell), Joseph W. Deverell, David and Kyle Gresens, Melissa (Daniel) Shewmake, Meredith Zernicke (fiancé Shawn Wendt), Melanie Zernicke (fiancé Derek Honaas), Marcus Zernicke, Karissa Kroll, and Samuel Tennant. His step-great-grandchildren include Andrew and Allison Hall and Logan and Lydia Shewmake, and Connor and Isabella Wendt.
He is also survived by his sister, Florian Kolbe, nieces Corinne (Rick) Kolbe Friendenfels, Kathy (Rod) Hofmann, and nephew Keith (Karen) Kolbe, great-nephews Jarrod Crooks, Justin (Taylor) Crooks, and great-niece Danyelle Hofmann, sister-in-law Ann (Dale) Kurth, brothers-in-law Harold (Elaine) Schade, LaVerne (Kaye) Schade, and Arlyn (Barbara) Schade, Sr., as well as numerous step-great nieces and nephews. He was especially bonded to his dachshund, Chesney, who endlessly showered David with unconditional love and devotion.
David was preceded in death by his parents Edwin and Florence Raddatz, infant brother, Daniel, brother-in-law Rudolph Kolbe, Jr., his soul brother and honorable friend, Kenneth E. Goetsch, and his loving dachshund and companion, Sydney.
In his younger years, David enjoyed fishing and boating. He spent many summer weekends camping with his girls, rarely venturing far, yet far enough "up north" to feel away from it all. He had a special talent for woodworking. He created and refinished many beautiful pieces, taking great care and pride in using his God-given talent for craftsmanship. He dedicated himself to faithfully reading his Bible daily and he never enjoyed a meal without first lifting it up in prayer.
A special message to you, Dave, from your beloved stepchildren:
Dave, when you joined our family, you touched our lives in ways we could never imagine. You were a true Christian man of God and you always showed us how to keep Christ first in our lives. Thank you for lovingly caring for our mom and giving her a happy and peaceful life. We are so thankful to God for blessing our mom with the perfect soulmate at the time she needed it the most. We couldn't have chosen a more kind, gentle soul to be a part of our family. You gave fatherly love to each of us and, for that, we will be forever grateful.
We will miss you deeply, until we meet again in Heavenly joy…
to God be the Glory!
The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the loving staff members that cared for David over the past decade, especially pulmonologist Dr. Kris Lahren and internist Dr. Bart Isaacson. We would also like to thank Pastor Eric Hauan and the the staff of Aspirus Home Hospice for enhancing David's quality of life the past five months.
The funeral service for David will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Drive, Wausau. Rev. Eric Hauan and Rev. Bruce Lamont will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, February 14 at Helke Funeral Home; resuming at 10:00 AM on Saturday at the church until the time of service. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020