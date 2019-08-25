|
David J. Crone
Wausau -
David J. Crone, 81, Wausau, entered eternal life Friday August 23, 2019 comforted by his family, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital Palliative Care. David was born February 2, 1938 to the late Gerald and Clara (Schurch) Crone in Rock Grove, IL. He married his high school sweetheart, Susana Ballesteros on December 8, 1962 in Rock Grove, IL.
David served his country honorably and proudly, in the U.S. Navy. He was formerly employed with E.O. Johnson as a technician. He enjoyed making homemade wine and sharing it with family and friends. David was an avid runner. Even though he started running in his late thirties, David ran several 100-mile, 50-mile and marathon races with grit and amazing fortitude. Growing up on a farm in northern Illinois, he developed a hard work ethic.
Survivors include his wife, Sue; his four children, Natalie Patterson, Sally Crone, Barry (Kari) Crone, and Gina (Ryan) Hansen; eight grandchildren, Melanie, Brianna, Samantha, Brooke, Amelia, Clara, Anneliese and Elias, and his brothers Lawrence Crone and Clifford Crone. He was preceded in death by his sister, Judith Truman, and brother, Donald Crone.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at First English Lutheran Church, 402 N. 3rd Ave., Wausau. Rev. Erik Olson will officiate. Family and friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at Rock Grove Cemetery, IL., later this week. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a donation to a .
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Aug. 25, 2019