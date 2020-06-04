David J. Tessmer
Athens - David J. Tessmer, 54, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, due to complications from an accident.
He was born March 11, 1966 in Janesville, son of Dale (Mary) Tessmer and Vicky (Jim) Rhyner. On September 6, 1997, he married Pamela Krause at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Weston. She survives.
David was a 1984 graduate of D.C. Everest High School.
For many years, David worked at Marathon Electric, where he studied and served an apprenticeship for maintenance and earned two cards for electrician and millwright. He most recently was employed with Crystal Finishing, Weston. He was proud to be a veteran of the United States Marines.
Among some of his favorite pastimes, he loved hunting, camping at Lake DuBay Shores and loved fishing with his children and grandkids. He also loved playing cards, especially Sheepshead and Texas holdem with family and friends.
His memory will always be with you because he loved all of you unconditionally. He also loved all children as if they were his own. David will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Besides his parents survivors include his loving wife, Pamela Tessmer, Athens; his children, Gerald D. LeMay Austin J. (Cassie) LeMay, Randi D. (Jose) Ayala, Misty-Rea (Brian)Daugherty and Heather M. Daugherty; his grandchildren, Devin, Rigo, Mercedes, Alicia, Donovan, Anastasia, Candace, Xander, Zacharriah, Conner, Collin, Grason, Alex, Adisyn, Kandon and Emma; his siblings, Steven (Diane) Tessmer, Donald (Beverly) Tessmer, Andrew (Tonya) Tessmer, Shawn(Lorana) Tessmer, Jennifer (Jason) Leber, Paul (Jackie) Leitza and Scott (Theresa) Leitza; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Judy (Skip) Mortimer, Joan Macomber, Edward (Janice) Krause and Darlene (Denise) Drewek; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by both his grandparents, Larry and Katie Obermeier and Les and Doris Tessmer, brother, Daniel Tessmer; his son, Kyle Rodriguez; his niece, Taylor Tessmer; his nephew, Donald Tessmer Jr.; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law Amos and Vivian Woller.
A Public Memorial Service will be held at Noon, Saturday June 13, 2020 at Dennis and Darlene Drewek's Farm, 121225 County Road A, Athens, 54411. Public visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the farm. Social distancing guidelines will be in practice. Burial will be in the Athens Lutheran Cemetery where full military honors will be conducted by the Athens VFW and American Legion. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.