David James Nowitzke
David James Nowitzke

David James Nowitzke lost his courageous battle with cancer on the 15th of October, 2020. David passed at the Marshfield Hospital surrounded by his family. David was born on the 6th of February, 1974 in Wausau, WI. He is survived by his parents and step-parents, Bonnie "Radke" Homeyer (Jerry) and Roger Nowitzke (Nancy) and Angie Nowitzke (Bruce).

David went to Wausau West High and also studied at North Central Technical College. Growing up, Dave had a strong sense of adventure. His sense of adventure and his quick smile made him a close friend to many. In his free time he enjoyed computer work, playing softball, gaming, wood working, disc golfing and he loved keeping up with sports, especially the Brewers and Packers. David had a number of employers with his last one being Land O Lakes since 2014.

David is also survived by his three beautiful daughters who he was extremely proud of, Samantha Nadig (Aaron), Sydney Nowitzke and Chloe Nowitzke. David was the older brother to four siblings, Ryan Homeyer (Patty) and Heather Homeyer (Dave) and Kyle Nowitzke (Susana) and Kristi Nowitzke beloved Uncle to his nieces (Adalyn, Alivia and Evie) and nephews (Octavius, Xavior, JJ and Easton).

Loved and missed by many other family members and friends.

David is proceeded in death by his grandparents, Morrie and Dorthy Nowitzke, Arnold and Rose Radke and Harold Homeyer. Also his aunt Pat Stanko, uncle Steve Stanko, cousins Mike Homeyer and Jessica Homeyer.

David's wishes were not to have a traditional service, but to have a small family gathering at one of his childhood homes. David also wished to be cremated and have his ashes spread by his three daughters. Mid Wisconsin Cremation at 715-359-6488 will be providing cremation services. Due to a non traditional service, floral arrangements are not needed. Cards or condolences may be sent to 808 Whiting Avenue, #20, Stevens Point WI, 54481.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Wausau Daily Herald

