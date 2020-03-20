|
|
David Kuyoth
Mosinee - David J. Kuyoth, 75, died at home on March 16, 2020 of natural causes. He was born on May 30, 1944, at home, in the town of Cleveland, to the late Anthony and Irene (Landwehr) Kuyoth.
David was a 1962 graduate of Stratford High School. He served in the US Army Military Police from 1965-1967 at Sandia Base, Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was owner and operator of Kustom Kabinets in the town of Mosinee along with various driving positions over his lifetime.
He married Janet Markee on July 11, 1970, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Marshfield.
Besides his wife, Janet, David is survived by his two children, Eric (Melanie) Kuyoth, North Richland Hills, TX, and Lynn (Ronald) Wiltzuis, Schofield; three Grandchildren, Alycia and Ethan Kuyoth, and Brittany Wiltzuis; and a brother, Dennis (Cheryl) Kuyoth. He is preceded in death by his parents and a younger brother, Dean Kuyoth.
A celebration of life will be scheduled this summer when it is safer for loved ones to gather. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2020