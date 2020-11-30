David L. Hanson
David Lee Hanson, age 85, of Wausau, Wisconsin, passed away surrounded by family on November 28, 2020, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
David was born on May 30, 1935 in Doliver, Iowa, son of the late Andros and Sylvia (Heggen) Hanson. David attended Groover High School in Iowa, graduating with the class of 1953. He attended Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota and graduated from the Minnesota School of Business with a degree in Court Reporting. On May 28, 1960, David married Delores Elaine (DeHoogh) Hanson in Marion, South Dakota. Dave and Delores celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in May 2020. David was employed by the State of Wisconsin as a Court Reporter in Marathon County, Wisconsin for 33 years prior to his retirement in 1998. He was privileged to work for Judge Ronald Keberle, Judge Joseph Kucirek, Judge Daniel LaRoque, Justice Anne Walsh Bradley and Judge Vincent Howard. David was an active member of New Hope Community Church, serving as an Elder in the church for many years.
David enjoyed woodworking in his shop at home and playing and coaching softball. He attended many of his grandchildren's events, including football, basketball, baseball games, cross country meets and a variety of concerts. David was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers. David had an outgoing personality and was a friend to anyone whom he came across. David loved to volunteer his time to help others and spent many hours helping others with painting, home repair and construction projects. After their retirement, Dave and Delores spent the winter months together for 15 years volunteering at Wycliff Bible Translators and Campus Crusade for Christ in Orlando, Florida. David and Delores shared a deep faith in their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and the family finds peace and hope that David is eternally with Jesus in heaven. David and Delores hosted their children and grandchildren in Florida many times and enjoyed those visits as a family. David and Delores enjoyed playing cards and board games with family and friends.
David is survived by his wife, Delores, and sons, Jon (Beth) and their children - Matthew (Caroline) and Marissa and Steve (Lisa) and their children - Isaac, Lucas (Katelyn), Jordanne and Caleb. David is also survived by his brother Phillip (Sharon), his sister in laws (Kathryn, Verna and Cheryl), his brother and sister in law (Art and Doris DeHoogh) and many neices and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents (Andros and Sylvia Hanson) and Delores's parents (Theodore and Tetta DeHoogh) and his brothers and sisters - Marvin Hanson (Peggy), Norris Hanson, Joseph Hanson, Marilyn (Paul) Hagen, Romain Hanson and Phyllis (Ron) Book.
The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Primrose Retirement Community, Aspirus Hospice Services and Aspirus Dialysis Center.
David's funeral service will be live-streamed at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at www.brainardfuneral.com
during a private family service held at Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel. Pastor Roger Voskuil will officiate. Internment will be in Forestville Cemetery in Ringle, Wisconsin. David's service will be made available for future viewing on Brainard Funeral Home's website. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to New Hope Community Church in Wausau, Wisconsin.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.brainardfuneral.com
.