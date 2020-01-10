|
|
David L. Mais
Wausau - David L. Mais, 85, died Friday, January 3, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born August 6, 1934 in Wausau, son of the late Leland and Margaret (Grueneberg) Mais. On August 10, 1957 he married Yvonne Aldrich in Lawton, Oklahoma. She survives. Dave was extremely proud of his marriage of 62 years to the love of his life.
For 35 years Dave worked at Wausau Papers as a shipping supervisor until his retirement. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, square dancing and playing cards, especially Sheepshead and Bridge. He was a proud Wisconsin fan and enjoyed following and supporting the Bucks, Brewers, Packers and the Badgers.
Dave shared his love for sports with his children and grandchildren - being a coach for their baseball teams when they were young and later attending their high school baseball, football, basketball and volleyball games.
He greatly enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sporting events and treasured his weekly golf outings with his grandson.
Dave was always happy to talk with his family by phone - catching up on each other's days, talking about sports, debating who was going to win whatever big game was going on that night and whether the Brewers or Packers made the right trade moves.
Dave proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1956 until 1958 and was a member of the Army Reserve for the following six years.
Survivors include his wife, Yvonne Mais, Wausau, his children, Steven (Carolyn) Mais, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Annette (Pat) Esselman, Wausau and Matthew (Lynn) Mais, Waunakee, six grandchildren, Tony and Maria Mais, Zach (Catherine) Esselman and Tyler, Nathan and Drew Mais.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Gary Mais.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at The Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Wausau. The Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in David's name.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, including dad's dietician (who always brought a smile to his face) and nurses in the ER, ICU, post-surgical and palliative care units who took incredible care of him over the past few months.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020