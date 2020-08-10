1/1
David M. Halpin
David M. Halpin

Merrill - David Myrle Halpin, age 66, of Merrill, passed away on Sunday, August 9th in his home surrounded by family. David was born on November 22, 1953 in Merton, WI.

David graduated from the University of Wisconsin Platteville. He worked for 36 years as a Youth Counselor at Lincoln Hills School. David was passionate for helping young people in need.

David married the love of his life, Maureen (Hyde) on September 29, 1979. David was a wonderful family man who enjoyed many outdoors activities including fishing and golfing.

David is survived by his wife Maureen and his son Marcus (Andrea Greer), Brookfield. His mother, Darlene (Hales) Wallschlager, Hartland, and sisters: Barbara George, Evansville; Becky (Mike) Beck, Waunakee; Ann (Marty) Franke, Hartland; and brother, Mike (Mary Pavlick) Halpin, Waupaca; sister-in law, Mary Ellen (Joe) Hyde-Vilcek, Rhinelander; and brothers-in-law: Laurence (Mary) Hyde, Luxemborg; and Mathew Carlson, Rhinelander; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by fathers, Donald Halpin and Lester Wallschlager; mother-in-law, Mary Ellen Carlson; and brother-in-law, Paul George.

Visitation for David will be held from 1:00 PM to 3:30 PM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Waid Funeral Home. David's family recognizes that those who would normally attend a funeral might not do so in the current COVID-19 situation. Social distancing will be observed at the visitation and please wear a mask.

Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are encouraged and may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 11, 2020
Sorry to hear about David earning his angel wings so young. I worked with David at Lincoln Hills School many many years ago and remember many good times and laughs. My deepest sympathy to David's family.
Lynn Wirsbinski Patton
Coworker
