|
|
David M. Rozmenoski
Wausau - David M. Rozmenoski, 69, formally of Wausau, died March 8, 2019, at Banner Del Webb Medical Center, Sun City West, Az, after a long battle with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and other complications.
He was born in Wausau, Wi in 1949 to Ray (Stanley) and Cecilia Rozmenoski. He was married to Irene Uniat of Chicago and later divorced. David served in the Army in Viet Nam. He enjoyed traveling, yard work, and buying and selling at flea markets.
Survivors include Pat Detert, Peoria, AZ, his long time companion; children Aaron Rozmenoski (Barbara) of Clarksville, TN and Zachary Uniat of Wausau; 3 grandchildren; and siblings Patricia Lopes (James) of Silver Springs, MD, Eugene Rozmenoski (Pam) of Minocqua, WI and Ocala, FL, Chris Welsh of Sun City West, AZ, Mary Jerde (Eric) of Moorehead, TN and, Jeanne Doolittle (Win) of Peoria, AZ.
David was preceeded in death by his parents; a son, Victor; and a brother Mickey (Stanley).
Internment will take place at Rest Lawn Cemetery June 10, 11:00.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 17, 2019