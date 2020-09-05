1/
David Martin Schellin
David Martin Schellin

3/23/1961 - 9/4/2020

Passed away unexpectedly. Preceded in death by his father John "Jack" Schellin. Survived by wife Geraldine; son Jonathan; step-daughter Mandi; mother Beverly; sister Wendy and nieces and nephews. He grew up in WI and MI and spent the last part of his life in St. Paul Park. He was a truck driver for 25 years and drove everything from dump trucks to big rigs. Private family services are planned.

www.kokfuneral.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by the Wausau Daily Herald

