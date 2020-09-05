David Martin Schellin
3/23/1961 - 9/4/2020
Passed away unexpectedly. Preceded in death by his father John "Jack" Schellin. Survived by wife Geraldine; son Jonathan; step-daughter Mandi; mother Beverly; sister Wendy and nieces and nephews. He grew up in WI and MI and spent the last part of his life in St. Paul Park. He was a truck driver for 25 years and drove everything from dump trucks to big rigs. Private family services are planned. www.kokfuneral.com
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.