David Martin Schellin3/23/1961 - 9/4/2020Passed away unexpectedly. Preceded in death by his father John "Jack" Schellin. Survived by wife Geraldine; son Jonathan; step-daughter Mandi; mother Beverly; sister Wendy and nieces and nephews. He grew up in WI and MI and spent the last part of his life in St. Paul Park. He was a truck driver for 25 years and drove everything from dump trucks to big rigs. Private family services are planned.