David Nemke

Hatley - David "Butch" Nemke passed peacefully to his Heavenly home on August 7,2020. He was born September 18, 1942 to Walter and Ursella "Jerry" (Kotas) Nemke. Dave married Marcie (Zogata) October 30, 1976 who survives. Also surviving are his children Derik (Trisha Will) and Lena (Matt Repking), his three beautiful granddaughters Layla, Anna & Abigail, his sister Terry (Stuart) Schmidt, brother Jim (Rita) Blarek, and many nieces and nephews. He is further survived by his lifelong friend Donnie Budleski and other special friends who teamed up with him to complete many projects at St Florian's Parish. He is preceded in death by his Parents, sister Patricia Rucinski, brothers-in-law Dan Rucinski & Mike Zogata, mother-in-law Esther Zogata and special friends Mark Slagoski and Ray Malchowski.
Speed was part of Butch's nature. He loved snowmobile racing and was proud to have been very competitive against the factory sponsored sleds in the USSA Mod II Class. Racing Go-Carts on Ice Tracks with Derik was his next passion. A 1966 Dodge Charger 426 Hemi, once owned by Butch and his brother Jim, is now on display at Brickner's of Wausau showroom. His racing memorabilia hangs in his garage. For many years, he could be found working out in his shop with friends and family with classic country music on the radio. He was always willing to help someone, had any tool and the insight to fix anything. He did it all with a smile on his face and love in his heart. Butch was never short of a wise-crack or a flirty remark. He loved everyone. He spent many years as a Millwright and took great pride in his work. He analyzed things with a precise eye and enjoyed teaching anyone who would listen. Dave loved and cared for his family, friends, church and community. He will be missed by many.
Due to current public health and safety risks, private family services will be held. The Mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed on Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Homes Facebook page at 10 a.m. on Thursday August 13, 2020, and will then will be available at SchmidtSchulta.com
The Nemke Family would like to thank the staff at Mount View Care Center for their compassionate care for Butch.
