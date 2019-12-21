|
David R. Pecha
Wausau - David R. Pecha, 85, Wausau, died Saturday December 21, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born August 15, 1934, in Mattoon, son of the late Frank and Marie (Herda) Pecha. On February 11, 1956, he married Mary Lou Erickson in Mattoon. She preceded him in death August 7, 2006.
Prior to his retirement, Dave had been employed at Marathon Electric for 38 years and was a member of their Quarter Century Club. Through the years, Dave's outgoing, positive attitude led him to be involved in several interesting experiences including membership in the German Club, Polka Club, Eagles Aierre, Stamp Club along with being a previous owner of the former Wausau Mets and served for several years on the Board of Directors of the Labor Temple. Affectionately referred to as the "Mayor of Bridge Street", Dave was very fond of Polka music and the Sunday morning Polka program. He enjoyed attending and cheering his grandchildren at their various sporting events. Dave was a member of St. Anne Parish and was a faithful usher for over 40 years.
Survivors include three children, Debbie (Ronald) Kuehnhold, Stratford, Bruce (Anne) Pecha, Weston, Paula (Jeff) Budzynski, Wausau; grandchildren, Adam (Jamie Garbisch) Kuehnhold, Katie (Matthew) Grover, Nancy (Nick) Prust, Zach Pecha, Luke Pecha, Lily Budzynski, Keegan Budzynski; great-grandchildren, Ahlexis, Makenzie, Harper, Saige, Michael, Natalie, Lexis, Madison, Mitchell, Holden; brother, Neal (Betty) Pecha, Waukesha.
Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Andrew and three brothers, James, Donald and Dale.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday December 28, 2019 at St. Anne Parish. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. There will be a parish prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Friday at the Sixth Street funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the family of Dave's dear friend, Lorraine Ostrowski for all the concern, love and attention they continued to show to Dave after the passing of their mother.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 21 to Dec. 26, 2019