Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Prayer Service
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anne Parish
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne Parish
David R. Pecha


1934 - 2019
David R. Pecha Obituary
David R. Pecha

Wausau - David R. Pecha, 85, Wausau, died Saturday December 21, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday December 28, 2019 at St. Anne Parish. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. There will be a parish prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Friday at the Sixth Street funeral home.

A complete obituary is available at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019
