David R. Pecha
Wausau - David R. Pecha, 85, Wausau, died Saturday December 21, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday December 28, 2019 at St. Anne Parish. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. There will be a parish prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Friday at the Sixth Street funeral home.
A complete obituary is available at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019