|
|
David Resch
Birnamwood - David Roger Resch, age 78, passed away peacefully in his home on December 11, 2019 after a courageous battle with bile duct cancer. His loving family was by his side as he left this world.
David was born on April 30, 1941 in Mattoon, Wisconsin to the late Charles and Margaret (Keough) Resch. David grew up on the family farm and enjoyed playing sports in his youth. He graduated from Birnamwood High School in 1959 and went on to work at Wausau Tile as a tile setter.
On September 1, 1962, he married Priscilla Ostrowski and they began their life together in Wausau. They treasured many moments together in their 41 years of marriage. The highlights being raising their three children, spoiling grandchildren and David starting his own business, Resch's Tile, Inc in Birnamwood, Wisconsin. He took great pride in the tile work they did around the country, as well as the relationships he built with his employees; who he considered part of his family.
David found great joy in playing, coaching and watching baseball over the years. He said his favorite place to be was on the pitcher's mound in a close game. He was a fierce competitor and led his Birnamwood team to several championships. He also enjoyed trips to Lac Seul, Canada to fish for walleye and throwing craps at the casino. His favorite time of the year was the nine day deer gun hunt season spent at his cabin in Birnamwood. He loved entertaining family and friends there. Telling stories, making pancakes and frying venison were his specialty.
David lost his beautiful wife to cancer in 2003 and bravely moved forward, always keeping her in his heart and a smile on his face. He retired in 2006 and remained active in supporting organizations in his community. He was a St. Philomena church member and councilmen and a fifty plus year member of Bricklayers and Allied Craft Workers. Special to him were his grandchildren. He loved cheering them on in their sports; as well as spending quality time with them over a meal or teaching them how to hunt and fish.
David was a faithful servant of the Lord. He was a loving, hardworking and generous husband, father, grandfather, brother and son. He will be greatly missed.
David was survived by three children; Bradley (Bonnie) Resch and their children, Brooks, Braydin, Brogan and Braxton of Birnamwood, Richard (Saundra) Resch and their children Kersey (Amanda), Michael, Katarina, Kristina, Sean, Lucas, Nicholas, Adam and Kasaundra of Weston, and Carrie (Andy) Seubert and their children Lauren, Jack and Grace of Excelsior, Minnesota and two great-grandchildren Carson and Milo. Also survived by his sisters Mary Ellen Mackawgy, Ocala, Fl. and Joann Rucinski, Weston, and brother Floyd (Gloria) Resch, Birnamwood.
In addition to his parents and his wife, David was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Lex, brother, Jerome "Jiggs" Resch; brothers-in-law Donald Ostrowski, Jim Rucinski, Jim Matsche, sister-in-law Marion Resch and nephews Richard "Joe" Carlson, Sidney "Sid" Matsche, and Jimmy Resch.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Birnamwood. The Reverend Vicente Llagas will officiate. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Friends may call from 4 pm to 8pm on Thursday December 19, 2019 at the Schmidt-Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood and again from 9:30am Friday, until the time of the services at the church. Memories may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established in David's name for the Birnamwood Ballpark.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019