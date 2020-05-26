|
David Szews
Birnamwood - David M. Szews, 67 of Birnamwood, died peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on June 15, 1952 in Wausau, the son of Norbert and Mary Jane (Zimmerman) Szews.
David proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of the Darling-Gunderson American Legion Post #341, Birnamwood.
On January 27, 1973, David was united in marriage to Beverly Pietz at St. Florian's Catholic Church, Hatley.
David worked at Drott for a few years, but his true passion was operating a farm with his family in the town of Norrie. He was a member of the Marathon County Farm Bureau and the Farm Service Agency which he served on the board of directors. He had a love of tractors, especially antique tractors which were in their "work clothes". David enjoyed deer and turkey hunting, going out to eat and had a love for the outdoors, especially to make firewood. Family was the most important part of David's life and he took great pride in being a hunting mentor to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed teaching his grandchildren how to shoot and loved watching his family participate in sporting events.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly; two sons, Justin (Tara) Szews and Jared (Ann) Szews; six grandchildren, Mari, Kaya, Sawyer, Malia, Easton and Hanna; siblings, Steve (Annette) Szews, John (Patty) Szews, Ken (Kathy) Szews, Linda (Herb) Gies, Teresa (Ron) Matsche, Karen (Roger) Mortenson and Bonnie (Mike) Block; brother and sisters-in-law, Jerome (Donna) Pietz, Ruth (Ron) Manders, Loraine (Jerome) Esker and Linda (Steve) Borchardt.
David was preceded in death by his parents, and mother and father-in-law, August and Virginia Pietz.
A public visitation will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 9AM until 11:30AM at St. Florian's Catholic Church, Hatley. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the church and will be live streamed via Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home's Facebook page at 12 NOON. Rev. Gregory Bohren will preside. A graveside service with military rites conducted by the American Legion will be held at 12:45PM at the church cemetery. All are welcome to attend the graveside service.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 26 to May 28, 2020