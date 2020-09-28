1/1
David Walter Scheffler
David Walter Scheffler

Greenville - David Walter Scheffler, 76, Town of Greenville, passed away on Friday, September 25 from pancreatic cancer while surrounded by his family. David, the youngest of five children, was born on October 15, 1943 in Athens, Wisconsin to Harold and Elsie (Ewan) Scheffler.

On June 12, 1965, David married Emilie Stubbe in the Town of Maine. She survives him, along with their two children, Amy (Christopher) Wierschke and Daniel (Stephanie) Scheffler. In addition, David is survived by his two grandchildren, Noah Scheffler and Rachel Scheffler. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends survive him as well.

David is further survived by his brothers, Kenneth (Betty Bunkleman) Scheffler and Myron Scheffler. He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy (Jack) Krueger and Marion (Fred) Kroll, sisters-in-law, Bernice Scheffler, Darlene Scheffler and Marilyn Stubbe Small, along with brother-in-law, John Stubbe.

He is also preceded in death by a niece and nephew, Julie Schauer and Jay Loos.

David worked at the Nash Finch Company, formally known as the S.C. Shannon Company, for 27 years before he and Emilie went into business together building homes.

David was a member of Christus Lutheran Church in Greenville, where he enjoyed volunteering. In particular, David liked mowing the church grounds. David also loved working in their yard, taking care of his garden, feeding the birds and reading. He also enjoyed playing card games and watching the Green Bay Packers.

The family would like to thank Ascension at Home Hospice program. In particular, they give thanks for Nurse Richard and certified nursing assistant Nikki. They would also like to thank caregivers Anna and Meosha for their exceptional care. They also thank the Greenville EMS/Responders.

Due to COVID-19, a private family funeral service will be held.








Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
