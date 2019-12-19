|
|
David Zick
Wausau - David J. Zick of Wausau, WI, passed away unexpectedly at age 59 on Monday December 16, 2019, from natural causes.
He was born to the late William and Sandra Zick on May 12,1960 in Wausau, WI. Dave was self-employed and Co-owner of DZM residential contractors with his brother and a volunteer first-responder for the Town of Maine. His hobbies included hunting and golfing, but his passion and gift was woodworking and construction. He also loved spending time outdoors, as well as with friends and family.
Dave is survived by his wife Carla Zick, and his daughter Ashley (Harley) Krieser, of Wausau, from his first marriage, along with step sons, Wade (Laurel) of Prior Lake, MN, Erik (Mary) of Manlius, NY,, and Aaron Harstad (Chelsea) of Ft. Myers, FL., step grandchildren, Cora and Gunder, and step father, Carl Boehme of Wausau. He is further survived by his brothers Mark (Kathy) Zick, Rodney (Rhonda) Zick and sister Joy Selting-Buchberger, all of Wausau, with nephews Will (Heather) Zick, of Wausau, and Matt Selting, of Richland Center, and niece Kylie Buchberger, of Wausau.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave, Wausau with visitation from 12:00 PM until time of service. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019