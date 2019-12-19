Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
501 Stewart Ave
Wausau, WI
View Map
Service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church,
501 Stewart Ave
Wausau, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Zick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Zick


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Zick Obituary
David Zick

Wausau - David J. Zick of Wausau, WI, passed away unexpectedly at age 59 on Monday December 16, 2019, from natural causes.

He was born to the late William and Sandra Zick on May 12,1960 in Wausau, WI. Dave was self-employed and Co-owner of DZM residential contractors with his brother and a volunteer first-responder for the Town of Maine. His hobbies included hunting and golfing, but his passion and gift was woodworking and construction. He also loved spending time outdoors, as well as with friends and family.

Dave is survived by his wife Carla Zick, and his daughter Ashley (Harley) Krieser, of Wausau, from his first marriage, along with step sons, Wade (Laurel) of Prior Lake, MN, Erik (Mary) of Manlius, NY,, and Aaron Harstad (Chelsea) of Ft. Myers, FL., step grandchildren, Cora and Gunder, and step father, Carl Boehme of Wausau. He is further survived by his brothers Mark (Kathy) Zick, Rodney (Rhonda) Zick and sister Joy Selting-Buchberger, all of Wausau, with nephews Will (Heather) Zick, of Wausau, and Matt Selting, of Richland Center, and niece Kylie Buchberger, of Wausau.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave, Wausau with visitation from 12:00 PM until time of service. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -