Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
700 Bridge Street
Wausau, WI
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
700 Bridge Street
Wausau, WI
Wausau - David L. Zynda, 84, of Wausau, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born on Jan. 29, 1935, in Stevens Point, to the late Basil and Rosalie (Bartkowiak) Zynda, and was a 1953 graduate of P.J. Jacobs High School where he excelled at basketball. On Sep. 12, 1959, he was married to Germaine Lasecki at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Stevens Point.

David served nine years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard and worked as a pressman, and sports writer, at the Wausau Daily Herald newspaper before retiring after 35 years with the company.

His interests included salmon fishing, woodworking, and he taught CCD classes around Wausau for 25 years.

David is survived by his wife, Germaine; daughter, Debra (Scott) Siewert; sons, Keith Zynda and Todd (Angelita) Zynda; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

The memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 700 Bridge Street in Wausau. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time for Mass.

Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 20, 2019
