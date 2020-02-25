Resources
Weston - Davy L. Steg, 83, Weston, was taken into heaven on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born March 24, 1936, in Mosinee, the son of the late Carl and LaVerna (Sullivan) Steg.

He was a U.S. Army National Guard veteran serving during the Berlin Crisis. He was employed at Mosinee Paper Corporation for 44 years as shipping supervisor. He enjoyed golfing and bowling and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Secular Franciscan Order-St. James Fraternity.

Survivors, besides his wife, Patricia, include his daughters, Lynne Steg, Weston, and Luann (Elliott) Hessel, Rothschild; a grandson, Shane (Meghan) Hessel, Houston, Texas; a sister, Jean Mattice, Weston; a sister-in-law, Marceda Strasburg, Woodruff; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Gerald and Marvin Steg.

Services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Weston. The Rev. Greg Bohren will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Mosinee. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for all their love and kindness.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
