Dean Berghammer
Tomahawk - Dean Berghammer, age 94, formerly of Tomahawk, passed away on April 8, 2019 at Bell Tower Residence under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services.
Dean was born in Merrill on May 15, 1924 to Frank & Inga (Noel) Berghammer. At age 17, he joined the CCC Camps of Wisconsin before enlisting with the US Army. While enlisted, Dean served during WWII in the Philippines. He was married to the love of his life, Joyce Peeters on July 26, 1945 in Merrill. Dean worked at the Tomahawk Boat Factory for a few years before he started his career at the Tomahawk Mill. He retired in 1986 after over 35 years of employment there.
Dean loved nature and being outdoors. He enjoyed being in the woods and the wildlife friends he made. Dean had many talents and hobbies. He was a taxidermist and especially loved wood carving, making maple syrup and gardening. Dean was a Life Member of the American Legion and a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Tomahawk.
Dean is survived by three children - Marjorie (Art Stackowski) Bronsted, Ft. Meyers, Allen Berghammer of Tomahawk & Richard Berghammer of Tomahawk; 8 grandchildren - Amy (Damond) Pikus, Dena (Collin) Lueck, Ryan (Sara) Berghammer, John (Jen) Bronsted, Gina (Nathan Loy) Bronsted, Rory Berghammer, Robb Berghammer & Mike (Kayla Kelly) Berghammer; he is further survived by 13 great grandchildren & 1 great great granddaughter. Dean is preceded in death by his wife - Joyce & son - Jim.
Dean will be dearly missed by his family. They will cherish all the memories of this incredible, sweet and kind father & grandfather.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Dean Berghammer will take place at 11:00AM on Friday, April 12 at St. Mary Catholic Church. Fr. Louis Maram Reddy will officiate. Visitation will take place on Thursday April 11, from 4:00PM until 7:00PM at Krueger Family Funeral Home. Visitation will continue at the church on Friday from 10:00AM until the time of Mass at 11:00AM. Burial will take place at St. Francis Cemetery in Merrill.
Krueger Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assiting the family with arrangements. You may view the full obituary and leave online condolences at www.kruegerfamilyfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 10, 2019