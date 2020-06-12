DeAnna K. Zernicke
DeAnna Karen Zernicke, 79, of Wausau, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home Tuesday, June 9, 2020 after a short battle with pancreas cancer.
She was born May 11, 1941 in Wausau, daughter of the late Elroy and Mildred (Hardell) Pagel. DeAnna married LeRoy Zernicke on December 3, 1960 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Town of Stettin. He survives. Together they raised eight children while farming.
DeAnna attended Woodland Dale School, a one room schoolhouse and graduated from Wausau High School. She was also a Sunday school teacher. DeAnna was a hard working farm wife, earning the 'Farm Woman of the Year' award in 1980.
She had a love for gardening, animals, and nature. Enjoying the beauty of spring as the trees and flowers started to bloom. She loved the silly, playful cats that came to visit her on the deck and the many birds.
DeAnna's love for children never ended with her five daughters and three sons. She would have the biggest smile whenever the grandchildren and great-grandchildren came to visit. Grandma De/Grandma Farmer always had something to offer them as a treat and was entertained by each and every one. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, LeRoy; her eight children, Connie Fuss, Wausau; Paul (Faye) Zernicke, Wausau; Christine (Donald) Imhoff, Edgar; Sharon (Cory) White, Wausau; Shelby (Steven) Olm, Wausau; Sandra (Frank) Wirkus, Wausau; Michael (Kathryn) Zernicke, Wausau; David (Traci) Zernicke, Wausau; 20 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 8 step-grandchildren, 8 step-great-grandchildren, brother, Gene (Karen) Pagel, Wausau; sisters, Barbara (David) Czech, Athens; Marilyn (Robert) Seefeld, Athens; LaVonne (Alan) Jordan, Wausau; in-laws, Martin (Joyce) Zernicke, Wausau; Wallace (Carolyn) Zernicke, Wisconsin Rapids; Betty (Dennis) Metz, Plover; Carol (Phil) Olson, Wausau; Lyle (Linda) Zernicke, Athens and Gary (Lori) Zernicke, Merrill, many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son in-law Aaron Fuss; father and mother Elroy and Mildred Pagel; brother Steven Pagel; sister Dianna Pagel; in-laws Maynard and Ruth Zernicke and Mary Barttelt.
Public visitation will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced. Public burial will be 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Ribview Cemetery, town of Stettin.
Private services will be at Trinity Lutheran Church, town of Stettin. Rev. Philip Bogen will officiate.
Her family would like to thank Aspirus Hospice Service for the support and care for DeAnna and her family.
date 2020-06-12

DeAnna K. Zernicke
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.