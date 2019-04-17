Debora Pinsonneault



Hatley - Debora L. Pinsonneault, 60 of Hatley, died on Friday, April 5, 2019 in her home under the care of her family and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services. Debora was born on May 2, 1958 in Wausau, the daughter of the late William and Verna (Habeck) Bleier. On May 13, 1978, Debora was united in marriage to James "Bubba" Pinsonneault in Wausau. He preceded her in death on March 1, 2002.



Debora was a lover of all people and animals alike, especially her beloved cat Precious. She worked as a server at local restaurants and cleaned local businesses for over 30 years. She loved camping, volunteering, and rescuing whatever stray animal visited her yard. Debora was a thoughtful, caring individual who always put others first, and she will forever be missed.



Debora is survived by her sons, James (Sara) Pinsonneault of Weston and Josh (Kristin) Pinsonneault of Appleton; three sisters, Barbara (Darrow) Moore, Pat (Alan) Woznicki, and Sandy (John) Krause; four brothers, Jerry Bleier and Dorothy Kline, Randy Bleier and Linda Koneman, Bob (Ginny) Bleier, and Rick (Kelly) Bleier; sister-in-law, Debbie Bleier and several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



Debora was preceded in death by her husband, parents and a brother, Donnie.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. Florian's Catholic Parish, Hatley. Reverend Gregory Bohren will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday beginning at 9:00am until the time of service at the parish.



Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at schmidtschulta.com or at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home on Facebook.



The family would like to thank Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice services for the kind and compassionate care given to Debora and her family.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to in Debora's name. Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary