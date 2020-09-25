1/1
Deborah Kay Beam
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah Kay Beam

(1955-2020) Deborah Kay Beam, "Beam of Light", AKA Deborah Kay Van Vleet

Deborah went to Wausau East HS, and studied at UW-Eau Claire, FIU and Westfield State College. She was an Elementary School teacher at Forest Hills Elementary School in Florida, where she was known as the "Beam of Light". She owned a jewelry company, HiHo Silver. Deborah loved to travel, the Pyramids in Egypt, religious sites in Israel, Carnivale in Rio and a trip down the Amazon river were some of her favorites. She lived on a yacht for several years and extensively saw the Caribbean Islands with a highlight being her sisters trip in 2012. Deborah is survived by her mother Barb of Weston, her sisters Sandy, Wausau and Laurie, San Antonio, TX, and Brother Tom Van Vleet of Delaware, OH.

Neptune Society MNReef.com - In Lieu of flowers, Donate BrainTumor.org

Register - Vote Google.com @DeborahBeam8




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society
1560 E. Moreland Blvd. Suite C
Waukesha, WI 53186
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neptune Society

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved