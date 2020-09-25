Deborah Kay Beam
(1955-2020) Deborah Kay Beam, "Beam of Light", AKA Deborah Kay Van Vleet
Deborah went to Wausau East HS, and studied at UW-Eau Claire, FIU and Westfield State College. She was an Elementary School teacher at Forest Hills Elementary School in Florida, where she was known as the "Beam of Light". She owned a jewelry company, HiHo Silver. Deborah loved to travel, the Pyramids in Egypt, religious sites in Israel, Carnivale in Rio and a trip down the Amazon river were some of her favorites. She lived on a yacht for several years and extensively saw the Caribbean Islands with a highlight being her sisters trip in 2012. Deborah is survived by her mother Barb of Weston, her sisters Sandy, Wausau and Laurie, San Antonio, TX, and Brother Tom Van Vleet of Delaware, OH.
- In Lieu of flowers, Donate BrainTumor.org
Register - Vote Google.com
@DeborahBeam8