Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
301 Walnut St
Marathon, WI 54448
(715) 845-6900
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
301 Walnut St
Marathon, WI 54448
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Funeral service
301 Walnut St
Marathon, WI 54448
More Obituaries for Debra Busko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra "Deb" Busko


1956 - 2019
Debra "Deb" Busko Obituary
Debra "Deb" Busko

Hancock - Debra "Deb" Busko, 63, Hancock died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at her home.

She was born July 14, 1956 in Fort Benning, Georgia, daughter of the late Frank and Pauline (Baker) Ziegel. On October 12, 1974 she married the love of her life Joseph Busko at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. He survives.

Deb played many rolls throughout her life. Some of her favorites were being able to stay home with her children when they were small and then starting a job at Weyerhaeuser where she worked in the mailroom.

She loved her work there and soon found her place in the accounting department. This ended up giving her the skills she needed to eventually help Joe run their trucking business. They enjoyed many years on the road together. She believed in working hard & instilling strong moral beliefs in her children. She was "tons of fun" and was rarely seen without a smile. She made many friends along the way & her favorite thing to do was to spend her time with those she loved.

Survivors include her husband, Joseph Busko, Hancock, her children, Ken (fiancé Dennie Wiedeman) Busko, Rib Mountain, Kathryn (Adam) Thiem, Markesan and Kyle (Laurie) Busko, New Mexico, six grandchildren, Kimberly (fiancé Nick Baum) Busko and Logan and Dylan Busko and Wyatt Helsell, Aiken and Cordelia Thiem, her siblings, Keith (Marge) Ziegel, Marathon and Linda Morrill, Wausau and nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one daughter, Kimberly Busko and a sister, Theresa Haroldson.

Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the Marathon funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Research Hospital; StJude.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
