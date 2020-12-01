1/1
Debra Jane Sager
Debra Jane Sager

Las Vegas - Debra Jane Sager, 69 of Las Vegas, NV passed away on Sunday November 29, 2020 at Aspirus hospital. Debbie, as all her friends and family called her, was born in Wausau on September 24, 1951 to Margaret (Ziech) and the late Ben Preisig.

She graduated from Wausau High School in 1970. She enrolled in the State College of Beauty Culture and soon learned to become a very gifted hair stylist. Her ability to make others look good was her gift and it showed in her own style. Although she did not always work as a stylist, she was always willing to give anyone a cut, a color or a perm or just good advice.

On October 28, 1972 Debbie was united in marriage to Frank Sager, who survives. In the early years Frank was in the management program for K-mart and they moved a lot. Some of the cities they lived in were: Watertown, Milwaukee, Eau Claire, Dubuque, IA, Duluth and Minneapolis, MN and Los Angeles, CA. Along the way a son, Ashley, and a daughter, Stephanie (Stuffy) were born, and they became Debbie's complete attention. Debbie was a fighter and she never minced words. For over 30 years she suffered with vasculitis, but all the good doctors, nurses and medicine could not beat the illness.

Debbie will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Debbie is survived by her son, Ashley (Teri) Sager, her daughter Stephanie (Cory) Sager. She also leaves behind a much-loved dog Kaleia. She is further survived by sisters Sandy (Gary) Ciula, Heidi (Dennis) Fleurant and brother Ben (Cheryl) Preisig along with nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions there will be no services at this time; however, a celebration of life is being planned for a later date.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
