Debra Jo Pajac
Debra Jo Pajac

Kronenwetter - Debra Jo Pajac, 62, of Kronenwetter, WI, passed away peacefully on July 9th, 2020 with her husband Gerry by her side. She was born to Josephine and the late Donald Bloomquist in Ashland, WI on July 31st, 1957. She graduated from Ashland High School in 1975, and was most recently employed by Crystal Finishing as a Material ID Specialist.

Debra is survived by her husband of forty years Gerald Pajac, her daughters Stephanie Yon (& Robert), Michelle Schneider, and step-son Joshua Pajac. She had three grandsons, Austin Margetta, Isaac Pajac and Vaughn Schneider. She is also survived by her mother, Josephine Bloomquist and four siblings; Jeff (Debbie) Bloomquist, Erica (Joel) Graham, Lisa (Bryan) Bailey and Monica (Heriberto) Bloomquist de Morales.

Debbie will be remembered as a selfless and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who always had an infectious smile. She loved gardening, sewing, writing long heart-felt letters, taking care of family and having a good laugh. (No one will ever forget her unique laughter!) Always supportive and encouraging, always wise and kind, she was profoundly proud of her entire family. She had a quiet strength, a quirky sense of humor and always looked to the future. She leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Our mourning will never completely end. We are truly grateful and blessed for her being the best part of our lives.

Debbie never liked being the center of attention, (though most times she was!), and per her wishes, there will be no services held. An intimate family memorial to inter her ashes will be held at a later date.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau WI 54403 is assisting the family at this time.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
