Debra Kuether
Wausau - Debra Ann Kuether, 63, Wausau, died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Colonial Manor Medical and Rehabilitation Center, Wausau under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
Debra was born December 19, 1956 in Wausau to the late Robert T. and Geraldine R. (Stewart) Passow. At 7 years old, Debra and 3 of her siblings were hit by a car leading to Debra fighting for her life. At one point she recalled sitting on Jesus's lap and being told that her journey was not over.
Debra was a caring and generous woman and loving mother and awesome sister. She enjoyed helping others and was definitely her own unique person. Debra was active in her grandson's lives attending many of their sporting events and parties over the years. In her free time, she liked to play many different card games, bingo, cheering on the Green Bay Packers, polka dancing and roundtripping across the US.
Debra is survived by her son, Thomas (Jennifer) Ruether of Weston; grandchildren, Matthew and Jacob Ruether; siblings, Cynthia K. (Dale) Johnson of Wausau, Sherry L. Passow of Schofield, Ronald R. (Rita) Passow of Rib Mountain and Robert R. Passow of Mosinee; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her sister, Tammy Marie Franklin and companion of many years, Donald Dahlke.
A public visitation for Debra will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 19 at Helke Funeral Home, Wausau. Facemasks and social distancing are requested by all those attending. A private service for Debra will take place at a later time with burial at Restlawn Memorial Park. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a future charitable donation in Debra's memory.