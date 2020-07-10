Debra Robl



Merrill - Debra Robl, age 66, passed away on Friday, March 27th from the progression of ALS surrounded by family members at her home in Merrill, Wisconsin.



Debbie was born in Wausau on October 14th, 1953, to Raymond and Renetta Shaw. She was raised with three older siblings, who loved to spoil her, at their home in Rothschild. Her parents instilled a life-long love of animals and the outdoors. Debbie was passionate about hunting, fishing, gardening and watching birds and chipmunks in her beautifully landscaped yard.



Popular among friends at D.C. Everest, Debbie was voted "best dressed" in her high school yearbook, she always had a fun and fashionable sense of style.



Debbie studied to be a Dental Assistant at North Central Technical College and also worked as a Receptionist and a Billing & Insurance Specialist over many decades in the dental field. She was a favorite of patients at Glaser Dental, known for her warm, caring personality and delightful sense of humor.



Debbie was also an Independent Distributor of Reliv Nutritional Products and a Doterra Wellness Advocate; she enjoyed helping people find products that improved their quality of life.



Debbie was a wonderful mother to her two children, raising them to share her many talents and pastimes. Debbie loved attending auctions and tractor shows and was an avid traveler; taking many trips with her true love Floyd, including fishing in Canada, whale-watching in Alaska, and hunting in Africa. She was also a talented artist, painting beautiful scenes inspired by nature that she gifted to her family and friends.



Debbie was proceeded in death by her parents and older brother Donald Shaw. She is survived by Floyd Goytowski, Merrill; her daughter Renee Robl (Bruce Conard), Schofield; her son Ross (Terrah) Robl & grandchildren Ryland and Elizabeth, Mooresville, NC; step-son Chad (Jen) Goytowski, Madison; sisters Marilyn (Lawrence) Smith, Rothschild; Joanne (Donald) Smith, Minoqua; and best friend Jennilee Cumberland, Suamico; as well as many nieces and nephews and close friends, without whose support her journey with ALS would have been unbearable.



Debbie's strength and positive attitude while battling an incurable illness have been a true inspiration to all those that knew her!



Visitations will be held on Friday, July 17th at Brainard Funeral Home Everest Chapel in Weston from 4 pm - 9 pm with Rosary at 6:30 pm and on Saturday, July 18th at 10 am at St. Adalbert Church in Rosholt followed by Mass at 11 am.



Social distancing and masks are appreciated.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store