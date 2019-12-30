Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Wausau - Della M. Baker, 94, died Friday, December 27, 2019 at Cady Homes, Wausau.

She was born May 29, 1925 in Wisconsin, daughter of the late Martin and Olga (Wiedow) Schult. On June 7, 1947, she married Richard Baker in Wisconsin Rapids. He preceded her in death on May 3, 2016.

Della was a dedicated support staff member at Wausau East High School for many years until her retirement. A job she truly loved. Following her retirement, she began making quilts by hand, and lovingly donated many of them to individuals and organizations in need.

Survivors include three children, Carrie (Tom) McNamara, Jonathan Baker and Christopher Baker; two grandchildren, Sarah McNamara and Evan (Nicole) McNamara; and three great-grandchildren, Katherine, Marina and Leilani.

Besides her parents and husband, Richard, she was preceded in death by six siblings.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau. Rev. Christopher Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Village of Maine.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in her memory to Cady Homes, 1805 N. 6th Avenue, Wausau, WI 54401.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
