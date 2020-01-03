Services
Beste Funeral Home
611 3Rd St
Mosinee, WI 54455
(715) 693-2450
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beste Funeral Home
611 3Rd St
Mosinee, WI 54455
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Knowlton, WI
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Knowlton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Feit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores Feit

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores Feit Obituary
Delores Feit

Knowlton - Delores I. Feit, 88, Knowlton, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born Nov. 13, 1931, in Wausau, the daughter of the late Leo and Dorothy (Lipinski) Stroik. Delores, the prom queen, married her high school sweetheart, Donald Feit on Nov. 10, 1952, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Knowlton. He survives.

She was previously employed at DuBay Cranberry Marsh, Master Lock in Milwaukee, and Neenah Police Department as a crossing guard for 17 years. She enjoyed camping and spending time at the cottage. She also had an artistic flair and enjoyed working in her flower gardens and crocheting.

Survivors, besides her husband, Donald, include a son, Brian (Cindy) Feit, Mosinee; four grandchildren, Jason Feit, Tracy (Dan) Clendenning, John Skierka, and Jason (Jessica) Skierka; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by a son, Greg Feit.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Knowlton. The Rev. James Trempe will officiate. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Knowlton. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee. Visitation will be again from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com.

The family would like to thank Dr. Grim at Marshfield Clinic Mosinee Center, and the staff at DaVita Dialysis Center in Wausau, for the wonderful care given to Delores.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -