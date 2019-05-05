|
Delores Kottke
Wausau - Delores Doris (Fellbaum) Kottke of Wausau died peacefully in the early morning hours of May 3rd at Wausau Manor, Wausau where she had been a resident for the past several months. Delores was born on March 5, 1927 in the Town of Rib Falls, she was 92.
Delores is now with her precious Savior, Jesus Christ and with her beloved husband, Orlin who preceded her in death, on January 29, 2017. Delores and Orlin had a special marriage of almost 70 years and when Orlin died, the light in her life was gone and she struggled to continue living.
Delores is survived by her two daughters, Barbara Neubauer Zarn (Michael) Wisconsin Rapids, and Beverly Royer Wausau; her grandchildren, Jason Neubauer (Michelle) Fond du Lac, Andrew Kluetz Paris, France; step-grandchildren; Lisa Myles Wausau and Cindy Royer (Craig Kuhls) Stevens Point.
Great grandchildren, Ryan and Ashley Neubauer, step great grandchildren, Emma, Ellicia and Cordell Myles and Sarah and McKinley Lentz and many nieces and nephews.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents August and Anna (Brandt) Fellbaum and all of her brothers and sisters; Norman, Arnold, Irene Loy, Viola Weise, Alice Kleinschmidt, and Margaret Saettler and son in laws, Rodney Neubauer and Lance Royer.
Delores chose not to have a funeral service, a private graveside service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Wausau.
The family would like to thank Pastor Steven Gjerde of Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau for all of time he has spent with Delores over the past two years and a special thank you to Aspirus Comfort Care Hospice Services of Wausau for all of the loving care and concern that was given to Delores in her final days.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 5, 2019