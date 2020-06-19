Delores M. Eschenbach
Waukesha - Delores Eschenbach of Waukesha, formerly of Milwaukee, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 91. She was born in Milwaukee on January 5, 1929 and raised in Wausau, the daughter of August and Clara (nee Anklam) Luedtke. On December 18, 1954 she married James A. Eschenbach in Wausau; he preceded her in death on September 29, 2012. She was a long-time employee of J.C. Penney in Milwaukee. She was a former member of Salem Ev. Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, Mt. Calvary Lutheran in Waukesha, and a current member of Christ the Life Lutheran Church.
She will be sadly missed by her children Jane (Fredrik) Olsen and Andrew Eschenbach; her grandchildren, Laura and Sarah Olsen, and Robert (Cassandra) Eschenbach; great-grandchildren Harper and Hallie. She is further survived by her daughter-in-law Connie Eschenbach, brother Fred (Barbara) Luedtke, sisters-in-law Virginia Birt, Carol (Dick) Gehrt, Toshiko Luedtke, Geri Wilson, good friend Warren Marto, other relatives and many friends. In addition to her husband, James, she was preceded in death by her son Michael in 2011 and siblings Raymond, Leonard, Shirley, Eugene, and Geraldine.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Life Lutheran Church 3031 Summit Ave. Waukesha. Private entombment will be at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Delores's name can be made to Salem Ev. Lutheran School 6840 N 107th Street Milwaukee, WI 53224.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.
Waukesha - Delores Eschenbach of Waukesha, formerly of Milwaukee, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 91. She was born in Milwaukee on January 5, 1929 and raised in Wausau, the daughter of August and Clara (nee Anklam) Luedtke. On December 18, 1954 she married James A. Eschenbach in Wausau; he preceded her in death on September 29, 2012. She was a long-time employee of J.C. Penney in Milwaukee. She was a former member of Salem Ev. Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, Mt. Calvary Lutheran in Waukesha, and a current member of Christ the Life Lutheran Church.
She will be sadly missed by her children Jane (Fredrik) Olsen and Andrew Eschenbach; her grandchildren, Laura and Sarah Olsen, and Robert (Cassandra) Eschenbach; great-grandchildren Harper and Hallie. She is further survived by her daughter-in-law Connie Eschenbach, brother Fred (Barbara) Luedtke, sisters-in-law Virginia Birt, Carol (Dick) Gehrt, Toshiko Luedtke, Geri Wilson, good friend Warren Marto, other relatives and many friends. In addition to her husband, James, she was preceded in death by her son Michael in 2011 and siblings Raymond, Leonard, Shirley, Eugene, and Geraldine.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Life Lutheran Church 3031 Summit Ave. Waukesha. Private entombment will be at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Delores's name can be made to Salem Ev. Lutheran School 6840 N 107th Street Milwaukee, WI 53224.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.