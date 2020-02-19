|
Delores M. Loskot
Wausau - Delores M. Loskot, 82, died Monday, February 17, 2020, at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau. She was born July 19, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late Ben and Esther (Swedowski) Tushkowski.
On May 23, 1962, Delores was united in marriage to Kamil Loskot. He preceded her in death on October 15, 1980.
Delores and Kamil farmed on his family farm in Edgar. She enjoyed doing puzzles, listening to polkas, traveling, collecting anything associated with Tweety Bird, and watching her favorite TV shows, even though she had limited vision.
Survivors include her sisters, Shirley Ostroski, Weston; Carol Tushkowski, Schofield; Karen (Matt) Stevenson, Wausau; and Christine (Wayne) Leitermann, Rothschild; as well as nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, her brother Eugene Tushkowski, sister, Joan Pliskie, brothers-in-law, Patrick Ostroski and Norman Pliskie, and nieces Megan Leitermann and Cindy Sekorski.
Funeral services will be 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau. Canon Aaron Huberfeld will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday from 3:30 p.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home.
Burial will be in Athens Village Cemetery at a later date.
The family would like to thank the Hospice House angels for the wonderful care given to Delores.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020