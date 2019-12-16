Services
Delores Nest

Delores Nest Obituary
Mosinee - Delores "Mutzie" M. Nest, 88, Halder, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family, on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Acorn Hill Senior Living, Mosinee.

She was born September 26, 1931 in the city of Marathon, daughter of the late Leo and Erna (Hornung) Baumann. She married Kenneth Nest on June 6, 1951, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Marathon. He preceded her in death on May 26, 2000.

Delores attended high school at St. Rose Convent in LaCrosse. In addition to being a lifelong farm wife, lovingly raising six children, and nursing Ken through numerous illnesses, she worked at Employers Insurance, Gallup Poll, American Greetings, and was a Gray Lady at St. Joseph Hospital in Marshfield for 18 years. She was also a lifelong member and volunteer at St. Patrick's Church in Halder. Delores enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, gardening, canning, baking, traveling, going on bus trips, and often shared fond memories of getting together with friends.

Survivors include five children: Donna (Frank Santiago) Nest, Madison; Char (Bill) Creske, Mosinee; Terry (Claudette) Nest, Mosinee; Jim (Mary) Nest, Halder; and Jodie (John) Fenske, Eden Prairie, MN; 13 grandchildren: Sarah Nest Santiago (Lily Bergeron), Ben (Jen) Creske, Scott Creske, Jessica (Matt) O'Neil, Kelly Nest, Halle and Hanna Nest, Jordan (Jenna) Nest, Derek (Carleen) Nest, Chelsea (AJ) Rheinschmidt, Emily, Allison, and Tommy Fenske; nine great-grandchildren: Lauren and Blake Creske, Mollie and Parker O'Neil, Kinley and Kaylyn Nest, Calvin Nest, and Everett and Leo Rheinschmidt, and step great-grandchildren Tyler and Justin Lemke. She is further survived by a sister Lorraine (Stan) Olejniczak, sister-in-law Catherine (Roman) Baumann, many nieces and nephews, and special nieces Lynn (Jerry) Grych and Lori Richgels (daughter Lia).

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Larry; son-in-law Bill (Char) Creske; three brothers, Marvin, Jerome, and Roman Bauman; and granddaughter, Krista Nest.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Halder. The Rev. Joseph Nakwah will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Halder. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee. Visitation will be again from 10 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.bestefh.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at Acorn Hill Senior Living and Interim Healthcare and Hospice for their compassionate and loving care.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
