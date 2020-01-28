Services
Delores "Toppy" Smith


1936 - 2020
Delores "Toppy" Smith Obituary
Delores "Toppy" Smith

Medford - Delores "Toppy" K. Smith, age 84, a former Medford resident, passed away on January 20 at Azura Memory Care in Wausau where she had resided for the past two years.

Delores was born in Merrill, Wisconsin on January 9, 1936 to the late Arnold and Lucille (Jahnke) Wyland.

Delores attended Schultz Spur Grade School in Merrill and was a 1954 Graduate of Merrill High School. Delores married John "Jack" Kelley Smith on July 24, 1954 in Merrill, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death in 2007.

Delores & Jack were 4-H Leaders for Lincoln County for a number of years. She and Jack resided in California until 1956, when her and Jack farmed in the Town of Merrill until 1968. The family then moved to Iron Ridge, Dodge County, Wisconsin and farmed there until 1972. From there, they then moved to the Medford area and farmed in the Town of Browning. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church; Ladies Aide. She cooked at Miracle Mile Diner and worked at Hurd Millwork until retirement. In her free time, Delores enjoyed cooking, gardening, dancing, playing cards, and socializing with family and friends.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents, sisters - Glorian (Rusty) Sukow, Verdaine (Ken) Mattson, Patty (Scott) Stevenson, Emily (Dave) Streich & Pearl (Fred) Walburger & sons-in-law: Ed Chariton and Karl Dehn.

Delores is survived by siblings - Lorretta (Ron "Pudge") Hulke, Allan (Doris) Wyland, Arnold "Butch" (Carol) Wyland and Sandy (Fran) Doering.

She is also survived by her 9 children - Kay (Rod) Newman, John Smith Jr., Jean Dehn, Beth Chariton, Judy Akey, Abe (Nathalie) Smith, Peter (Dawn) Smith, Mary (Jon) Heineman & Sally Smith; 23 grandchildren & great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service for Delores will be held at 12:30 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Hemer Funeral Home - Medford Chapel with Father Michael Hayden officiating. Visitation will held at Hemer Funeral Home from 11:30 AM until the time of services at 12:30 PM.

Hemer Funeral Services of Medford and Rib Lake have been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.hemerfuneralservice.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
