Delores Spatz
Mosinee - Delores "Dee" Spatz, 83, Mosinee, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.
She was born March 20, 1937, in Mosinee, the daughter of the late William and Adeline Eberle. She was united in marriage to Dale Spatz on Aug. 5, 1985. He survives.
Dee enjoyed her flower gardens, decorating their house for holidays, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors, besides her husband, Dale, include her stepdaughter, Kay (Scott) Dunst; her grandchildren, Dan (Jamie) Dunst, Andrew Dunst and Jenny Dunst; and great-grandchildren, Josh and Tyler Dunst. She was preceded in death by a brother, Norman.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee. Burial will be in Mosinee Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Aspirus Hospice House for the comfort and care that they provided Delores during this difficult time.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.