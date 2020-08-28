Delores Wojciechowski
town of Elderon - Delores Wojciechowski, 89 of the town of Elderon, died on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at her home.
Delores was born on October 1, 1930, in Hatley, the daughter of Anton and Viola (Czech) King.
On January 8, 1949, Delores was united in marriage to Raymond Wojciechowski in Hatley. He preceded her in death on August 18, 2007.
Delores owned the Bungalow Tavern for many years, while also raising her family. She enjoyed cooking and baking and her specialty was Angel Food cakes. Delores also enjoyed gardening and flowers. She was an active member at Holy Family - St. William Catholic Church, Wittenberg.
Delores is survived by three children, Dennis (Kathleen) Wojciechowski of Minocqua, James (Julie) Wojciechowski of Eland and Peter (Susan) Wojciechowski of Stevens Point; two grandchildren, Jill (Josh Dutko) Wojciechowski and Jon (Morgan) Wojciechowski; one great grandchild, Cade and one brother, Bernard King of Hatley.
Delores was preceded in death by her husband; parents; six brother, Stanley, Henry, Peter, Anton Jr., Barney, and Felix King and six sisters, Frances Johnson, Lucille Ozanik, Delphine Wierzba, Theresa Fenske, Eleanor King and Martha Spranger. She was also preceded in death by her special friend, Muffy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Holy Family- St. William Catholic Church, Wittenberg. Rev. Matthew Settle will preside. Burial will be in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Wittenberg. Visitation will be on Friday from 9 AM until the time of Mass at church.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
.
The family would like to give a special 'Thank You' to Linda Steebs and Marelia VanderKoy for all of the care they provided to their mother and grandmother.