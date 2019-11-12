Services
Waid Funeral Home
301 S Eagle Dr
Merrill, WI 54452
(715) 536-4646
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Waid Funeral Home
301 S Eagle Dr
Merrill, WI 54452
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Hamburg, WI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Hamburg, WI
Deloris Grace Bloch


1934 - 2019
Deloris Grace Bloch Obituary
Deloris Grace Bloch

Merrill - Deloris Grace Bloch, age 85, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2019 at Woodland Court in Merrill, while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services. She was born April 25, 1934 in the town of Hamburg to the late William and Grace (Steffen) Zocher. Deloris married the love of her life, Kenneth Bloch, on August 24, 1957, a union that would last 62 years. He survives.

Deloris graduated high school in Wausau. She first worked in the ginseng garden at Fromms when she was 14 & 15. Deloris worked 2 summers in Milwaukee and after high school, lived there for a short time. She then transferred with the USDA-SCS to St. Paul. Deloris worked for Marathon Corp in Wausau, in various capacities at her home church and their activities over the years and was the Clerk for the Town of Hamburg for 27 years. She had an interest in genealogy, enjoyed traveling with Ken and loved to knit and crochet afghans for each of her precious grandchildren. Deloris was a member of the Mary Martha Guild, AMPI, 4-H Leader and the Pommerscher Verien of Central Wisconsin. Her family will miss her chocolate chip cookies -some without the brown spots- and her homemade bread and sweet rolls.

Survivors include: her husband: Kenneth Bloch, of Merrill; children: Kathleen (Frank) Wietzel, Merrill, Sherry (John) Kudick, Merrill, Russell (Joyce) Bloch, Hamburg, and Mary (Marty) Sosnovske, Gleason; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Martha Zinkowich, Hamburg, and Luella (Myron) Krueger, Tomahawk; sister-in-law: Lynette Bloch, Marathon; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Marvin, Adolph, Hilbert, Frank, Elroy and LeRoy Zocher, Ruth Cota and Alvina Braatz, sister-in-law, Althea Balz and brothers-in-law, Clarence "Rusty" Balz and Kermit Bloch.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, Hamburg. Rev. Donald Love will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Monday at Waid Funeral Home and again from 10 AM Tuesday until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Hamburg. Waid Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019
