Delos F. "Doc" Knapp, age 89, of Wausau, WI passed away on March 15th 2020 at Mountview Care Center. He was born in Wausau, WI on 1/22/1931 to Harry and Ethel (Hickman) Knapp. Delos and Elaine (Nieuwenhuis) were married on 9/20/1952, and to his last day, he called her "the love of his life". He worked as a well-driller at Layne Northwest for many years. He enjoyed spending his time up north on Bear Lake with his family in the summer. In the winter he spent time at the hunting camp with family and friends. He was a good guy.
He is survived by his wife Elaine (Nieuwenhuis), his three daughters Debbie Knapp, Laurie Roberts, and Connie (David) Gliniecki, grandchildren Bo (Sara) Johnson, Angie (Buck) Rodgers, John (Morgan) Roberts, Sara Gliniecki, great-grandchildren Max, Emory, Annabel, and many nieces and nephews.
The Knapp family would like to thank his caretakers from TLC and the staff at Mountview Care Center. A celebration of life will be held at Trails End 3901 Sherman Rd. Wausau, WI 54401 on Thursday, March 19th 2020 from 4-7 p.m.
Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020