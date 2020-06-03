Delos Winter
Wausau - Delos Emil Winter, 89, Wausau, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Delos was born May 7, 1931 in Wausau to the late Emil and Erna (Schuetz) Winter. He faithfully served his country in the US Army from 1954-1956. He married Mae Abitz on May 5, 1962 in Wausau and the couple was blessed with 3 children: Janice, Delmar and Barb. Delos was a dairy farmer in the Wausau area for his entire life.
Delos was a lifelong member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, serving in numerous offices over the years. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards with several groups and family. Delos's favorite times were always spent with family.
Delos is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Mae; children, Janice (Alan) Schulman, Delmar (Tamara) Winter and Barb (Marvin) Behle; grandchildren, Andrew Winter, Logan (Carly) Behle and Rebecca (James) Perrine; great-grandchildren, Kaia, Leiahna and Barrett; sisters, Virginia Olson and Jean Zahrt; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Virginia Bucknell, Arnie (Connie) Abitz and Mona Knight; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by numerous brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. Peter Lutheran Church (238537 Del Rio Road, Wausau, WI 54403). Rev. Russell Kempfer will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church on Saturday. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guest book at helke.com.
Facemasks are encouraged and social distancing will be observed.
Memorials may be directed to the family for a future charitable donation in Delos's memory.
Very special appreciation goes to the nurses and staff of the dialysis unit at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for their compassionate care for Delos.
