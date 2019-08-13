|
|
Dr. Dennis A. Abegglen
- - Dr. Dennis A. Abegglen passed away August 3rd peacefully, yet unexpectedly while camping.
Denny was born to Arthur and Beulah Abegglen on May 16th, 1949 in Milwaukee. As a child, Denny had severe headaches. He sought chiropractic care and got immediate relief. Because of this, along with his passion for helping others, he chose to be a Chiropractor. He attended pre-med at UW-Milwaukee and finished at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, IA. He graduated with honors in April, 1972, as a Doctor of Chiropractic. He was faculty at Palmer for 13 years as a radiology instructor and clinic supervisor. In 1983, Denny started a private practice in New Windsor, IL. He moved to Merrill in 1985, where he has been practicing Chiropractic until he passed.
He worked his way through college as a mechanic at Amoco and also played and sang in his band, Nashville Taxi. His favorite song to sing was "The House of the Rising Sun". He loved shooting trap with his brother. He enjoyed hunting with his two Vizslas. Denny loved the Shawano area where he spent summers with his grandparents, and later on lived on Shawano Lake. He truly loved music, horses, woodworking, camping, boating, and fishing.
Denny is survived by his wife, Gail and his children: Christie (Tom) Franchek of (Ashland), Richard (Courtney) Abegglen of Fredonia, daughter-in-law Jamie Abegglen of Wisconsin Rapids, Cody Rogers and girlfriend Amanda Boyd of Merrill, Clint (Trina) Rogers of Merrill, Cassidy Rogers with fiancé Brianna Czech of Merrill, Cali (Jesse) Gehrung of Abrams, Bryan (Kerri) Schroder of Merrill, Steven (Vickie) Schroder of Eads, TN. Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brother Dr. Gerald Abegglen, son Robert Abegglen, daughter-in-law Steffani Abegglen, grandson Brennen Rogers, parents Arthur and Beulah Abegglen.
A celebration of Denny's life will be held Saturday, Aug. 17th at N2021 Farmingdale Rd., Merrill. The public is invited to join the family from 10:30-11:30am and the memorial service from 11:30-noon.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019