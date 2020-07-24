1/2
Dennis and Linda Hole
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis & Linda Hole

Indianapolis, IN - In Loving Memory of Dennis and Linda Hole of Indianapolis, IN.

Dennis Hole, 73, died May 24, 2020 and his wife Linda, 68, died June 3, 2020, both dying due to complications with the Coronavirus-19.

Together, they had three children, Dennis Jr., Anna and Andrew.

Dennis was born in Mosinee, WI and is survived by his children; and two sisters, Lila (Walter) Salzwedel and Carla (George) Waldvogel. He was preceded in death by his parents, Odin and Ardis; and two brothers, Bob (Gloria) and Ronald.

Linda is survived by four siblings, Richard, Daniel, Sheryl and Teresa. She was preceded in death by five siblings, William, David, Michael, Penny and Mary.

Andrew called Carla everyday to let her know how Dennis and Linda were progressing. God Bless Him.

We would like to thank ALL the doctors, nurses, first responders, police and sheriffs all over the world who work so hard to save lives.

Everyone be careful and stay safe.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Wausau Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved