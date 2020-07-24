Dennis & Linda Hole
Indianapolis, IN - In Loving Memory of Dennis and Linda Hole of Indianapolis, IN.
Dennis Hole, 73, died May 24, 2020 and his wife Linda, 68, died June 3, 2020, both dying due to complications with the Coronavirus-19.
Together, they had three children, Dennis Jr., Anna and Andrew.
Dennis was born in Mosinee, WI and is survived by his children; and two sisters, Lila (Walter) Salzwedel and Carla (George) Waldvogel. He was preceded in death by his parents, Odin and Ardis; and two brothers, Bob (Gloria) and Ronald.
Linda is survived by four siblings, Richard, Daniel, Sheryl and Teresa. She was preceded in death by five siblings, William, David, Michael, Penny and Mary.
Andrew called Carla everyday to let her know how Dennis and Linda were progressing. God Bless Him.
We would like to thank ALL the doctors, nurses, first responders, police and sheriffs all over the world who work so hard to save lives.
Everyone be careful and stay safe.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com