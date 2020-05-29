Dennis C. Fink
Athens - Dennis C. Fink, 72, Athens, Wisconsin, went to ride the highways of heaven Thursday March 26, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Dennis was born June 12, 1947, in Merrill, Wisconsin, son of the late Wilfred and Emily (Smola) Fink.
His early years were spent working on the family farm as well as logging the woods which helped to form his strong work ethic at an early age. As a young man Dennis was proud to serve his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Upon arriving home he worked as a logger with his Uncle's at Fink Brother's Logging in Woodruff and later providing for his family as a truck driver, transitioning into owning his own trucking company and later working for the Operating Engineers Local 139. After his retirement he fulfilled a lifelong dream and rode his motorcycle across all 1,387 miles of the Al-Can highway to Alaska.
He had a strong appreciation for the outdoors and had many great memories of fishing in Canada and deer hunting with the family in Hayward, WI. He was looking forward to another fishing trip to Canada this summer with his good friend David Dvorak. Dennis was a proud member of both the Free Spirits motorcycle club and the Athens V.F.W.
Dennis may have had a big bark at times, however under the ruff and gruff man was a kind hearted individual who would lend a hand whenever he could.
He had many loves in this world, most of all his children whom he was incredibly proud of and his grandchildren which he enjoyed spoiling. He made sure to pass along his hard work ethic, story telling abilities, stubborn ways and take no bull attitude to them. You can see the same mischievous eyes and grin in them as you would Dennis when he was telling a story or joking with you.
Survivors include his children, Sarah Fink (Chad Fischer), Sobieski, WI, Carrie (Willie) Albrecht, Marathon, Scott Fink, Weston; his grandchildren, Lucy Albrecht, Henry Albrecht, Arlee Albrecht, Natalie Albrecht and Ellie Albrecht; siblings, Susie (David) Belter, Athens, Patty (Mike) Knab, Merrill, John (JoAnne) Fink, Rib Mountain, Nancy (Rick) Ewan, Athens, Eddie (Karla) Fink, Athens; many nieces and nephews and special friend Suzanne Rudolph.
Besides his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his special nephew, Scott Knab.
Public visitation will take place on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Social distancing will be used during the visitation. A private family Funeral Mass will be held at Noon, Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. The Rev. George Graham will preside. A public burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Athens with full military honors conducted by the Athens VFW and American Legion immediately following the Mass . Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from May 29 to May 31, 2020.