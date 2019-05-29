Dennis D. Dabbert



Kronenwetter - Dennis D. Dabbert, 72, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Tomahawk Health Services under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice.



He was born January 7, 1947 in Wausau, son of the late Dale and Mary (Keller) Dabbert. On August 21, 1971, he married Susan Hornung at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. She survives.



As a proud Army veteran, and from a family involved in military service—father Dale was a Marine, mother, Mary was a Naval nurse and son, Ryan, an Air Force Staff Sargent—Dennis served in the Vietnam War and received the Bronze Star, Silver Star and Purple Heart medals. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Military Order of the Purple Heart Association. In May of 2016 Dennis went on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.



He retired from the Wausau Postal Service after 30 years of service. Along with his wife and children he enjoyed traveling and camping, as well as hunting and fishing with his friends. Hobbies include coin collecting, gun shows, antiquing and auctions. Dennis enjoyed attending Brewers games with his friends and Packer games with his wife.



Dennis is survived by his wife of almost 48 years Susan (Hornung) Dabbert, Kronenwetter; one daughter, Michelle (Dabbert) Augustine (Brian), Kronenwetter; two sons, Brandon Dabbert(Sara DeWitt), Mosinee, Ryan (Stephanie) Dabbert, Bloomington, IN; one sister, Julie (Rick) Halder, Gleason; seven grandchildren, Ashley, Alexis, and Aiden Augustine, Lily Dabbert, Kyle, Zachary and Eve Dabbert. His adoring pets, Rocky and Jasper.



Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday June 4, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, where full Military Honors will be conducted by members of the VFW. Visitation will be on Tuesday June 4, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the Sixth Street funeral home.



Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 29, 2019