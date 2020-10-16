1/1
Dennis D. Sattler
Dennis D. Sattler

Tripoli - Dennis D. Sattler, 72, Tripoli, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.

A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Homestead.

Dennis was born on April 22, 1948 in Wausau to John and Violet (Kamke) Sattler. He graduated from Newman Catholic High School. He married Bonnie Arlen on October 22, 1968.

Denny and Bonnie owned Homestead Inn in Nuterville for 35 years. During that time Denny met many people and made lifelong friendships. In his free time Denny enjoyed hunting, fishing, ATVing and occasional cocktails with friends and family.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie and son, Scott (Becky) Sattler of Tripoli and 2 grandchildren, Isaac and Ryean. He is further survived by his brother, John (Jean) Sattler.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Terry (Deb) Sattler.

Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Memories & Condolences
October 17, 2020
Bonnie, I am so sorry to hear of Denny's passing. He was a great guy and fun to be around. Prayers to you and your family.
Pat (Cummings) Ellsworth
