Dennis D. Sattler
Tripoli - Dennis D. Sattler, 72, Tripoli, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Homestead.
Dennis was born on April 22, 1948 in Wausau to John and Violet (Kamke) Sattler. He graduated from Newman Catholic High School. He married Bonnie Arlen on October 22, 1968.
Denny and Bonnie owned Homestead Inn in Nuterville for 35 years. During that time Denny met many people and made lifelong friendships. In his free time Denny enjoyed hunting, fishing, ATVing and occasional cocktails with friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie and son, Scott (Becky) Sattler of Tripoli and 2 grandchildren, Isaac and Ryean. He is further survived by his brother, John (Jean) Sattler.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Terry (Deb) Sattler.
