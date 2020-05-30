Dennis Lincoln Jagodzinski
Schofield - Jagodzinski, age 85, of Schofield, passed away peacefully to the eternal life on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center Palliative Care, Marshfield, WI. Dennis was born in Edgar, WI on February 12th, 1935. He was the fifth of five children born to Frank Jagodzinski Sr. and Kathryn (Urmanski) Jagodzinski or Edgar.
Dennis was united in marriage with Beatrice (Bea) Klopotek (Wausau) on May 19,… 1962 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Bea passed away on February 5, 2020. Dennis's passing was on the day of their 58th wedding anniversary.
Dennis graduated from Edgar High School in 1953. From June 1957 through June 1959 Dennis served in the United States Army stationed at Okinawa, Japan and in South Korea. Dennis then served four additional years in the army reserves. Dennis's work career started in June 1953 at the Marathon Corporation and continued for 45 years retiring from James River Corporation in 1999.
Dennis loved the outdoors. In the early years of his marriage, Dennis shared his love of hunting with his wife Bea while she shared her love of fishing with him. As their family grew, Dennis and Bea passed along their love of the outdoors. Dennis taught his boys to hunt, and they often went fishing as a family. These traditions were again passed on as Dennis enjoyed hunting and fishing with his grandchildren. Additionally, Dennis was an avid gardener, often spending hours planting and tending his vegetable garden as well as sharing his produce with others. When not outdoors, Dennis enjoyed playing Sheepshead and solving Sudoku puzzles. Dennis found joy in attending his children's and grandchildren's school and club event including all sports, dance, drama, and musical events. In their retirement years, Bea and Dennis enjoyed traveling and visiting many casinos.
Survivors of Dennis and Bea include their four sons and daughters-in-laws and ten grandchildren: Todd and Anne (Weston) and children Madeline and Matthew; Scott and Caroline (Weston) and children Breanna and Nathaniel; Randy and Sharon (Wausau) and children Andrew, Allison, and Jacob; Kevin and Jennifer (Weston) and children Hope, Micah, and Lucas.
Additionally, Dennis is survived by his brother, Frank Jr. (Jolanta) Jagodzinski, Edgar. He is also survived by two Brother-in-laws, Larry Klopotek and Terry Klopotek, Wausau; three Sister-in-Laws, Lucy (Milt) Pyke and Etta Stanke, Weston; and Bonnie (John) Martin, Rib Mountain; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Frank Sr. and Kathryn Jagodzinski, an infant brother Joseph, and sisters Irene Wrycha and Virginia Conrad.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Friday, June 5, 2020, at St. Therese's Catholic Church, Rothschild, WI. Reverend Joseph Albert will officiate. A graveside service, including military honors, will immediately follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter. Due to Covid 19, the family has decided that there will be no visitation prior to the funeral Mass. All are welcome to attend the funeral Mass and graveside service. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Therese Church or to a charity of your choice.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from May 30 to May 31, 2020.