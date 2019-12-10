|
|
Dennis "Buzz" Rosenau
Wausau - Dennis "Buzz" Rosenau entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the age of 73 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Buzz was born on September 19, 1946 in Wausau to the late Edward and Ruth (Laganke) Rosenau. He married Rosemary Zahn on June 17, 1972 at St. John Lutheran Church, Town of Maine. Buzz and his wife were blessed with two children, Kyle John and Kelly Jo.
Buzz worked at Wausau Homes and W-H Transportation. He worked many years for John Ohrmundt Construction as a finisher and would always take pride in making sure others homes looked great when he was done. For the past several years, Buzz worked at People's State Bank in Wausau. The friendships that he created at the bank left an everlasting impression on him that he talked about every chance he could. Buzz was a part of the Town of Maine Fire Department for 25 years, as well as a member of the local , and a past member of the Maine Lions. Buzz served two tours in Vietnam as a Special Forces Green Beret. He was able to take part in going on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight, which to him was a true honor. He was able to go on this trip and finally be recognized for his time in the service.
Buzz loved hunting, fishing, and golfing. He especially loved to travel to Florida with his wife, Rose, to be with their friends. Deer hunting was always a fun time, as the guys would spend time at the shack playing cards and talking about the world's problems while they pretended to hunt. He also enjoyed going out West to hunt and going up to Canada to fish.
Many people knew Buzz as a man who told it like it was and at times came across as a very serious man. However, when he would start talking with you, you would learn that he had a heart of gold, a sense of humor that would make you laugh for hours and a laugh that would make him stand out in a crowd. His daughters' dog, Packer, would always bring a smile to his face. He would sit for long periods of time talking with her and scratching her back while watching his favorite westerns, recorded tv shows and sports. He was a true Wisconsin sport fan and would always cheer on the Packers, Badgers and the Brewers and would also enjoy watching Nascar races.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Rosemary; daughter, Kelly Jo Rosenau; son, Kyle John (Tracie Landwehr) Rosenau, Virginia Beach, VA; siblings, Michael (Susan) Rosenau, LaCrosse, WI, and Barbara Jo (Randy) Kopp, Merrill, WI; nephews, Jeremy (Becky) Kopp, Weston, WI; and Jesse (Nikki) Kopp. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Ruth Rosenau.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church Town of Maine, 5304 North 44th Avenue, Wausau. Rev. Dan Sire will officiate. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel, 522 Adams Street, and again from 9:00 a.m. on Friday until the time of service at the church. Private Interment will take place at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send monetary donations to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.
Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019