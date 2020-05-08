|
|
Denver Hayes
Wausau - Denver L. Hayes, age 85, of Wausau passed away at his home on May 6, 2020.
Denver was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 4, 1935 to the late Delmar and Joan (Stempie) Hayes. Denver attended schools in Jackson Township, Valparaiso, Indiana. Denver married his best friend, Dianne (Streich) of Wausau. Denver was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Denver retired from Marathon Electric after 33 years and later worked for 22 years as a guard for the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum, Wausau.
He was a husband and father who will be remembered for his playing the guitar of country gospel music and sharing it with many friends. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, Wausau, earlier served as usher, helping with Family Bible Week, the Sunday School Bus Ministry, and truly gave where needed. Denver rode his motorcycle and did many rides with Dianne on trips, which they enjoyed. Most of all in working or leisure time, Denver always told of His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life. John 3:16.
Denver is survived by his wife Dianne Hayes; his two children Delmar Hayes and Deanne Hayes; his sister Sally (Hayes) Lambert; and further nieces and nephews. Denver is preceded in death by his parents Delmar and Joan Hayes and a sister Carol J. Hayes.
He is deeply missed by all those lives he touched.
Our family would like to extend a Thank You to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for your kindness and support.
A private service will be held with Helke Funeral Home assisting the family.
Interment will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Please send any cards of condolence for Denver's family to: Hayes Family, 1831 Pardee St., Wausau, WI 54401
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 8 to May 10, 2020